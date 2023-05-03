Sanction varsity for Annamayya district: MP Midhun Reddy

Madanapalle(Anamayya district): Rajampet MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy, along with Madanapalle MLA M Nawaz Basha, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Amaravathi on Tuesday and submitted a representation seeking sanctioning of new university in Madanapalle for the newly floated Annamayya district.

In his representation, the Rajampet MP has detailed that Madanapalle has educational institution - BT College with inter, degree and post graduate courses. It was established in 1915 by Annie Besant to provide quality education to the poor sections in the area. The MP recalled that the government had issued GO duly taking over of the college. He said that the Principal and other dignitaries have informed that there is no university in the newly formed Annamayya district and requested to take over the college and name it as Annie Besant University.

MP Midhun Reddy appealed the Chief Minister to consider the proposal for according the status of the Annie Besant University to the BT College in Annamayya district.