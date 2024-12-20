Live
Sand is not just affordable but accessible to public says Palla Srinivasa Rao
TDP state chief says despite additional financial burden on the exchequer due to free sand policy, the TDP-led govt is providing sand free of cost as per the promise of Chandrababu
Visakhapatnam : Keeping the financial burden for middle and lower class sections in view, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu introduced new sand policy in the state, said TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao.
Inaugurating the government’s sand depot near Mindi village of Gajuwaka on Thursday, the MLA said that a free sand delivery system was launched as part of the promise made by TDP chief during his election campaign. “As assured, sand is not only made affordable but also ac-cessible to the public,” he stated.
Even though the state government has faced additional financial burden through the new sand policy, the AP government is providing sand free of cost as directed by the Chief Minister, the Gajuwaka MLA said.
Further, the TDP state chief informed that only the cost of bringing the sand from the river to the Gajuwaka depot would cost Rs 1,000 per tonne and people have to bear the transport charges.
He said that sand depots have been set up in Bheemili, Arilova and Gajuwaka areas in Visa-khapatnam district to benefit those constructing a house and construction workers. He point-ed out that in the previous YSRCP government, a tonne of sand was Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. Now, a tonne of sand is made available for Rs 1,000, he added. With the new sand policy introduced by the alliance government, the MLA stated that those constructing houses and construction workers will get financial relief to some extent.
Srinivasa Rao assured that in the sand distribution system, there will not be any obstacles. He appealed to the public to inform the officials immediately if there is any black market in the distribution system of sand. Gajuwaka tahsildar Srivalli, Gajuwaka Law and Order CI Parthasarathi, VROs, secretariat staff and sand depot manager Nagendra were present.