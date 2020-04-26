Sand mining permitted for Andhra Pradesh government works

Srikakulam: With easing of lockdown restrictions for sand mining, the officials in the district started Naadu-Nedu works in government schools and works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The district has 16 approved sand reaches in both Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers. In addition to it, sand will be stored at four storage points at Chilakapalem, Palasa in Srikakulam district and Thadivada and Bobbili in Vizianagaram districts.

The stored sand will be used to meet post-lockdown demand and also to meet requirements in monsoon season. Sand from Srikakulam is also transported to Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts as adequate supply of sand is not available in both the districts. At present sand will be supplied to Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts for Naadu-Nedu and MGNREGS works.

According to Deputy Director of Mines and Geology S K V Satyannarayana, total approved sand reaches are Karajada, Chenulavalasa, Gopalapenta, Tamaram, Killipalem, Kallepalli, Lukalam and Purusottapuram and these eight reaches are meant for Naadu-Nedu and MGNREGS works in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. Makivalasa reach is meant for works of NH-16 in three districts.

"Till Friday, sand mining is started in nine reaches out of 16 approved reaches in the district and mining will start soon in remaining seven reaches at Annavaram, Parlam, Madapam, Pothayyavalasa, Thalada, Thamarapalli and Kandisa," district sand officer of AP Mineral development corporation G Pratap Raju told The Hans India. "With the relaxation for sand mining and for government works, at least some of the workers would get employment works and wages," said Construction Workers Federation of India district president M Adinarayana.