Just In
Sand money going to ‘Tadepalli palace’, alleges Purandeswari
- Visits the sand ramp at Burrilanka at Kadiyam
- Accuses govt and ruling party leaders of digging sand indiscriminately with scant regard for NGT orders and rules
- Sand diggers at the ramp stop their JCB machines and leave the spot when state BJP chief visits the spot
Rajamahendravaram: Accusing the YSRCP leaders of looting the state violating all rules, BJP state president D Purandeswari said all this ill-gotten money was going into ‘Tadepalli palace’. She examined sand mining in Burrilanka in Kadiyam mandal of East Godavari district along with Jana Sena party leaders on Saturday.
“They are digging sand with machines in the riverbed without even heeding the orders of the National Green Tribunal.
The rulers of the state are destroying the future of people and the environment with sole aim of looting. Sand mining without permits and smuggling in thousands of lorries has been going on freely every day,” he said and demanded officials to reveal the revenue through sand and where it is going.
Interestingly, when Purandeswari, JSP district president Kandula Durgesh and others visited the sand reach at Burrilanka, operators who were excavating sand stopped their JCB machies and left.
The state BJP said whenever she point out the rampant corruption under Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy rule, the ruling party leaders were resorting to personal attacks against her.
She said despite the expiry of contract with JP Company for sandmining, the mining was still going on and dared the Chief Minister to prove her allegations wrong.
Meanwhile, Purandeswari visited the family of Mahendra, a Dalit youth who committed suicide in Kovvur, the home minister Taneti Vanitha’s constituency. BJP state chief criticised that the police harassed Mahendra for tearing down the YSRCP flexi and drove the SC youth to suicide in the home minister’s constituency. The state government, which is carrying out a campaign with bus yatras I the name of social justice, should answer to the Kovvuru incident. She asked the YSRCP government was it the social justice it was meting out to Dalits.