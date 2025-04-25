Sand stock points in each Assembly constituency

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi said that sand stock points are being made available in each constituency as per the needs of the district. A meeting of the district-level sand committee was held at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the concerned officials should take steps on a war footing to make sand stock points available keeping in mind the suitability of construction work in the current summer and the upcoming monsoon season. She said that a land of about four acres will have to be selected for the sand stock point.

Since Tadipudi Reach in East Godavari district has been allotted to Eluru district, she instructed the transport department officials to make arrangements to allocate vehicles from there to the constituencies’ sand stock points. She said that steps should be taken to manage the Chebrolu stock yard to avoid sand shortage due to the demand for sand and the approaching monsoon.

She said that 20 to 30 GPS-connected vehicles should be allocated to supply sand to the stock point for purchasing sand for storage in the Chebrolu stock yard, and a meeting should be held immediately with the relevant owners on this matter and the selected list should be submitted to the DD of Mines. Only vehicles approved by the Transport Department authorities should be allowed to transport sand to the stockyard.

She said that a tender notification will be issued to invite applications from various agencies for the issuance of MDL licenses for the establishment of a stock yard in each constituency in relation to sand supply in the next three to four months. She said that the rates will be fixed for the selling price per metric ton in the sand depot.

The tender applications will be made available at the DD, Mines office. CCTV cameras should be installed at the stock points and other rules and regulations should be strictly followed. The collector clarified that there is no scope for illegal sand transportation and ordered that sand transportation activities should not be carried out at night.

She said that the Tahsildar will act as the custodian of the Chebrolu stock point in Unguturu mandal. The two desilting points in Gutala should be supervised by the Jangareddygudem RDO and the Chebrolu stock point should be supervised by the Eluru RDO.

Similarly, steps should be taken to identify the sand reaches in the nearest Krishna district for the supply of sand to the stock points in Kaikaluru and Nuzvid constituencies.

The meeting was attended by district joint collector P Dhatri Reddy, Mines Department DD Ravikumar, RTO Krishna Rao, Pollution Control Board officials, as well as Nujiveedu Sub-Collector Smaranaraj, Jangareddygudem RDO MV Ramana, DPO K Anuradha, Jangareddygudem RTO Madani, through video conference.