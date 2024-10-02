  • Menu
Sandhya Rani distributes pensions at doorstep

Minister G Sandhya Rani distributing pensions at Salur on Tuesday
Minister G Sandhya Rani distributing pensions at Salur on Tuesday

Saluru: Minister of women and child welfare and tribal welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani went door-to-the door to distribute NTR Bharosa pensions on...

Saluru: Minister of women and child welfare and tribal welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani went door-to-the door to distribute NTR Bharosa pensions on Tuesday. As part of ‘Pedala Sevalo’, the minister participated in the distribution of pensions at Cheruvugattu and Venkateshwara colony of Saluru Municipality on Tuesday.

She went to each and every house and distributed pension to the beneficiaries of different types. The minister said that the government had taken keen interest in distribution of the pensions. An amount of Rs 59.37 crore was distributed to about 1.42 lakh beneficiaries, she added. District collector A Shyam Prasad participated in the distribution of pensions at Belagam Agraharam of Parvathipuram town.

The mandal special officers, municipal commissioners and staff of village secretariats attended the programme.

