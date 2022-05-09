Sangam, Penna barrages to be ready soon: Ambati

Nellore: Minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu said Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam barrage and Penna barrages would be completed and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate them.

He visited the barrages on Monday along with agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy and senior officials.

Rambabu said 90 per cent of works of both projects have been completed and the remaining will be completed for their inauguration shortly. The completion of projects would enable the farmers of delta areas get adequate water as well as flooding.

Agriculture minister Govardhan Reddy said Y S Rajasekhara Reddy laid the foundation for the projects and now his son Jagan Mohan Reddy is completing and inaugurating them. He praised the special focus of the former irrigation minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav on these projects that helped to speed up the works.

He said the two projects would be completed by June and inaugurated in July.Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, former MP M Rajamohan Reddy, Kavali MLA R Pratap Kumar Reddy, collector K V N Chakradhar Babu and others were present.

Minister Rambabu was uncomfortable when media raised questions on completion of Annamayya project.