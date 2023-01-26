Sangameshwara temple surfaces in River Krishna

Kothapalli (Nandyal): The Sangameshwara Swamy temple, which was submerged in the waters of River Krishna, surfaced on Wednesday.

The entire temple and Gharbalayam to be seen in a week. According to information, the Sangameshwara Swamy temple constructed in the river Krishna was submerged due to heavy flood waters. Due to receding of water in Srisailam Dam to 843 feet, the Sangameshwara Swamy temple has surfaced. The source stated that the entire temple would be seen if the water recedes another five feet in the river.

According to the temple priest Telkapalli Raghu Rama Sharma, the first prayers to be offered on February 1 to mark the Bheesma Ekadasi. Prior to offering first prayers, the entire temple would be cleaned for two days.

After the temple surfaced, visiting of devotees and offering prayers would continue till the temple submerges in the river, stated Raghu Rama Sharma.