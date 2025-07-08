‘Sangeetha Neerajanam’ for Mangalampalli

Vijayawada: A full day of soulful melodies and classical brilliance marked the birth anniversary celebrations of legendary music maestro ‘Padma Vibhushan’ Dr Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna, organised by Sri Subrahmanya Mahathi Sangeetha Samithi, Vijayawada.

The event, titled ‘Sangeetha Neerajanam,’ was held on Sunday and brought together seasoned artistes and budding talents for a rich cultural offering. CV Ram and Ramalakshmi, the guiding forces behind the Samithi, shared that the organisation is steadfast in its mission to preserve and propagate Indian classical music, with a special emphasis on nurturing young talent.

They noted that the celebrations were thoughtfully curated to span the entire day, paying fitting homage to the multifaceted genius of Dr Balamurali Krishna. The stage came alive with captivating performances by disciples of Modumudi Sudhakar, as well as promising young vocalists including Lanka Tejaswi, Bamkupalli Vidyasagar, S Satwika, Burra Neelakantha Sastry, Vemuri Venkata Viswanath, Tushara Purnavalli, and Sriranjani, who presented a selection of classical keerthanas that echoed the maestro’s timeless legacy.