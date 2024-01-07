Sanitation staff obstructs coolies

Dhone : The sanitation staff along with the leaders of left parties have intercepted the daily wage collies from attending the cleaning works on Saturday at Dhone. For some time the sanitation works supported by the left parties were on relay hunger strike.

With the sanitation staff on relay hunger strike the garbage has piled up at every corner of the colonies. Due to piling of garbage almost all colony residents are suffering from the foul smell.

Some of the residents are also compalint that they are suffering from health problems. If the garbage is not cleaned then there is every chance of spreading viral diseases. The sanitation staff after obstructing the daily wage coolies have said that it is good to get it done by the coolies.

They demanded the government officials to fulfil their demands. If the government do not fulfil then they will intensify the protests AITUC, CITU leaders, Sunkaiah, Lakshmikanth Narayana, Sivaram, Srikanth and others participated