  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sanitation staff obstructs coolies

Sanitation staff obstructs coolies
x
Highlights

The sanitation staff along with the leaders of left parties have intercepted the daily wage collies from attending the cleaning works on Saturday at Dhone.

Dhone : The sanitation staff along with the leaders of left parties have intercepted the daily wage collies from attending the cleaning works on Saturday at Dhone. For some time the sanitation works supported by the left parties were on relay hunger strike.

With the sanitation staff on relay hunger strike the garbage has piled up at every corner of the colonies. Due to piling of garbage almost all colony residents are suffering from the foul smell.

Some of the residents are also compalint that they are suffering from health problems. If the garbage is not cleaned then there is every chance of spreading viral diseases. The sanitation staff after obstructing the daily wage coolies have said that it is good to get it done by the coolies.

They demanded the government officials to fulfil their demands. If the government do not fulfil then they will intensify the protests AITUC, CITU leaders, Sunkaiah, Lakshmikanth Narayana, Sivaram, Srikanth and others participated

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X