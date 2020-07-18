Sanjeevini buses arrive in Prakasam district

Ongole: APSRTC Prakasam regional manager G Vijaya Geetha announced that the government has allotted five Sanjeevini AC buses remodelled to conduct the coronavirus tests, and they have reached the district.



She said that following the orders of District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara, the mobile testing vehicles were handed over to the Medical and Health department officials at Ongole, Kandukur, Chirala, Podili, and Markapuram. She said that they can conduct the coronavirus tests for 10 people at a time on the bus.