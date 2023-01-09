Sankranthi Brahmotsavams at Srisailam temple from Jan 12

Srisailam: Executive Officer (EO) of Srisailam temple S Lavanna on Sunday said that the temple will celebrate Sankranthi Brahmotsavams from January 12 to 18.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, the EO said that the week-long Brahmotsavams would be celebrated on two occasions, once in Makara Sankramanam and the other on Maha Sivaratri.

He further said that on the starting day on January 12, the Brahmotsavams would start with the swami vari yagasala entry followed by reciting of chaturveda by the veda pundits at 9 am.

Later the archaka swamis would recite the Brahmotsavam sankalpam wishing the well being of human kind. Even ganapathi puja would be performed to ensure uninterrupted programmes.

Later in the evening from 5.30 pm, Ankuraropana and Agnipratistapana would be performed. From 7 pm the programmes would start by Dhwaja Arohana and Dwajapata Avishkarana.

As part of the Brahmotsavams, special prayers, mandapa aradhana, pancha vararchana, rudra homam, chandi homam and nithya havanas would be offered to swami

amma varu.

The EO, giving a brief description of the programmes, said that Dwaja Arohana would be performed on January 12, Brungi Vahan Seva on January 13, Ravana Vahana Seva on January 14, Nandi Vahana Seva, Bhramotsava sankalpam on January 15, Kailasa Vahana Seva on January 16, Purnahuti, Trisula snanam, sadasyam, nagavalli and dhwaja avrohana on January 17 and on January 18 Aswa Vahana Seva, pushpotsavam and kalyanotsavam would be performed.

During this week long Brahmotsavams, the arjitha, direct and indirect sevas like, rudra homam, chandi homam, mrityunjaya homam, subramanyeshwara swami vari kalyanam and swami amma vari kalyanam and ekantha sevas would be completely stopped to the devotees.

On this auspicious occasion, the temple would be organising rangoli competitions to the women folks, added the EO.