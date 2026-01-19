Sankranti Brahmotsavams conclude

Srisailam: The annual Sankranti Brahmotsavams at the revered Srisailam Devasthanam concluded on Sunday, coinciding with the culmination of the auspicious Makara Sankranti holy period. The seven-day celebrations, which commenced on January 12, were marked by various traditional rituals and religious observances.

On the concluding day, special morning prayers and ceremonial worship were performed for Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.

As part of the concluding festivities, the Ashwa Vahana Seva was scheduled to be conducted in the evening.

During this ritual, the Utsava idols of the presiding deities are ceremonially placed on the Ashwa Vahanam and worshipped with special offerings. This is followed by the Prakara Utsavam, a devotional circumambulation of the temple complex, drawing the participation of devotees present at the shrine.

The evening rituals also included the Pushpotsavam, held at the Akkamahadevi Alankara Mandapam within the temple premises.

On this occasion, the deities were worshipped with over twenty varieties of flowers, including roses, mandara, kanakambara, lilies, chrysanthemums and oleander, along with sacred bilva and maruvam leaves, creating a spiritually vibrant atmosphere in the temple complex.

The Brahmotsavams concluded with the Ekantha Seva and Shayanotsavam, signifying the ceremonial rest of the deities.

For this occasion, the Shayana Mandiram in the temple premises was decorated with elaborate floral arrangements. Temple authorities stated that the concluding rituals marked a serene and devotional conclusion to the Sankranti Brahmotsavams at Srisailam.