Singhvi, Vem Narender to be elected unopposed

Hyderabad: Sitting Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy are set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana. The main opposition party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), did not field its candidate, clearing the way for the Congress nominees.

Singhvi had earlier represented Telangana in the Rajya Sabha, and his current term is set to end in the coming days.

The Congress high command has once again given him the opportunity to return to the Upper House.

Earlier on Thursday, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha from Telangana on behalf of the Congress party. The nominations were submitted to Election Officer Chada Upender Reddy at the Telangana Assembly.

Singhvi filed three sets of nomination papers, while Vem Narender Reddy submitted four sets. Independent candidate Sai also filed one set of nominations. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with ministers, MLAs and other party leaders, was present in large numbers during the filing of nominations. The nomination process for the Rajya Sabha elections concluded on Thursday.

However, the nomination filed by independent candidate Sai did not include the signatures of at least 10 MLAs, which are mandatory for a contesting candidate. Election officials will scrutinize the nominations on March 6, and the independent candidate’s nomination is likely to be rejected due to the absence of the required MLAs’ signatures.