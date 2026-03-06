Students from 154 schools visit Assembly

Amaravati: As many as 5,615 students from 154 schools across the state have so far visited the State Legislative Assembly to witness its proceedings and gain an understanding of the functioning of the legislature. On Thursday alone, 573 students from 19 schools visited the Assembly and observed the ongoing session.

The initiative aims to provide students with first-hand exposure to the legislative process, democratic values and the procedure involved in law-making. Students showed keen interest in watching the Assembly proceedings and learning about the functioning of the democratic system.

Acting on the advice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu took the initiative to allow students to visit the Assembly during its sessions. Following this decision, the Assembly visit programme has been receiving an enthusiastic response from educational institutions across the State. During the break in the Assembly session, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha interacted with the students in a friendly manner. She spoke to them about their studies, aspirations and views on public life. The minister said the curiosity and enthusiasm shown by the students in understanding governance and democracy were encouraging. She expressed happiness over the sense of responsibility and awareness displayed by the young visitors.