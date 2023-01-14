Sankranti brings no joy to paddy farmers

Rajamahendravaram-(East Godavari district): Sankranti is associated with farmers who harvest kharif crop and earn money by selling it at this time of year. But this season the joy is absent among farmers as many of them are yet to sell the produce and those who sold have not received their full dues from the government. While the situation is like this, the preparations for cultivation of rabi are underaway.

It has been a month since kharif paddy was sold to the government at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras. But despite the repeated claims by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and district collectors that farmers will receive money in their bank accounts within a week of paddy purchased, many of them have not yet received the amount.

A farmer of Gopalapuram mandal told The Hans India that his daughters have come to his home for festival along with their families. On the other hand, he has to spend money for rabi crop. "At this stage, having no other option, I have taken a loan from a moneylender at the rate of Rs 5 interest," he said. This is not the plight of one or two farmers. There are hundreds of them.

The farmers would have adequate money in their hands had the government made full payments for the paddy lifted. With no sign of government clearing dues and start of rabi season, they are forced to avail loans from moneylenders.

East Godavari district produced nearly 5 lakh metric tonne grain this kharif season. The government could be able to purchase only 37,283 MT paddy from farmers. It made it clear that it will purchase only 2.85 lakh MT and entrusted the task of procurement to civil supplies department.

But even the reduced target has not fully been met. On the other hand, millers are not being allowed to buy directly from farmers. The government said that paddy should be purchased through purchase centres in RBKs only.

Shortage of gunny bags, lack of transport vehicles and godowns are being cited as reasons for sluggish purchase. While the harvesting of the kharif crop is going on, permission was given for rabi from November 30. Rabi crop works have started one-and-a-half month ago but the government has not been able to procure kharif produce, lament farmers associations.

According East Godavari district joint collector Tej Bharat, 2,47,717 metric tonne paddy has been purchased from farmers in the district so far this kharif season. For this, amount to be paid to farmers is Rs 505 crore. So far, Rs 444.83 crore has been deposited in the accounts of farmers. The joint collector says that only Rs 60.51 crore is due to farmers from the government. State marketing officials say that the payments related to the purchase of kharif paddy will be completed by the end of January. In Gokavaram, Korukonda, Gopalapuram, Nallajarla and Kovvur mandals in the district, paddy still remained in the fields.