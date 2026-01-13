Sankranti celebrations held at Paluku School

Rajamahendravaram: The15th anniversary and Sankranti celebrations were held on a grand scale at the Paluku Ashram School for the Hearing Impaired, managed by the Sankalpam Service Organisation in Swarajya Nagar.

Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary was the chief guest and praised the organisers for their well-planned and dedicated service to the children. He urged the public to support such institutions and announced a personal donation of Rs 50,000 to the school.

The event featured cultural performances by the hearing-impaired children, whose dance presentations captivated the audience. Several prominent figures attended the programme, including Challa Sankara Rao, chairman of the Aryapuram Cooperative Bank, Panduri Apparao, Director of the State Kummari Salivahana Corporation, and Majji Padmavathi, TDP State Women’s General Secretary.

The speakers highlighted the importance of encouraging organizations that work for the welfare of specially-abled children.