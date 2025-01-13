Sankranti celebrations held at RASS Seva Nilayam

Tirupati : Nagari MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash presided over the grand pre-Sankranti celebrations held today at RASS Seva Nilayam in Tirupati on Sunday, organised with traditional fervour and cultural splendour. The venue was adorned with colourful rangoli designs, gobbemmalu and vibrant folk performances reflecting the rural ambiance.

Highlights included Bhogi bonfires, street pongal cooking, Gangireddula performances, Haridasu keertanas, Jangam Devara songs and kite flying. Children received Bhogi fruits, while traditional games like cockfights and Telangana’s Bathukamma songs captivated the audience.Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bhanu Prakash emphasised the festival’s importance as a tribute to farmers and elders, celebrating the harvest and family bonds. He praised RASS for promoting such spiritual and cultural activities.

RASS General Secretary Dr S Venkataratnam explained the significance of Makar Sankranti and shared best wishes, highlighting the spiritual benefits of cow worship and positive renewal.

The event also included the distribution of wheelchairs, walkers and blankets to 250 disabled participants. Key attendees included Joint Secretary Mamatha, Mahila Vikas President Samatha, Project Director Nagaraju and KVK Scientist Srinivasulu.