Live
- TDP leader Bandaru Shravani meets Nara Lokesh as part of courtesy
- India reports 441 new Covid cases, no fresh deaths
- Sankranti celebrations held in Kaikaluru under auspices of Jana Sena party
- Jayaho BC program was organized at the Gurdwara Junction in the Visakha North Constituency
- Women bags cash prizes in Sankranti celebrations in Done
- TSRTC takes measures in view of heavy rush of passengers amid Sankranti
- Animal Welfare Board Issues Emergency Advisory to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Stop Cockfights, Prompted by PETA India Complaint
- K'taka govt issues orders to mention Belagavi in signages instead of Belgaum, Belagaova
- Body of ex-model Divya Pahuja recovered from Haryana canal 11 days after murder
- Vizianagaram TDP president says TDP will come to power in next elections
Just In
Highlights
As part of the Sankranthi mahotsava celebrations, the Janasena Party President, Mr. Pawan Kalyan, instructed the party members to organize an event in...
As part of the Sankranthi mahotsava celebrations, the Janasena Party President, Mr. Pawan Kalyan, instructed the party members to organize an event in Kaikaluru Constituency. Today, the event was held under the leadership of Kaikaluru Janasena Party Coordinator, CA B.V. Rao, with the West Godavari district representative and Eluru Constituency Janasena Party Incharge as the chief guest.
The Sankranti Sambarala Mahotsava was a festive gathering where people came together to celebrate the Sankranthi festival. The chief guest for the event was Shri Reddy Appala Naidu, who distributed the festival offerings to the attendees.
