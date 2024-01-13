Sankranti celebrations held in Kaikaluru under auspices of Jana Sena party

As part of the Sankranthi mahotsava celebrations, the Janasena Party President, Mr. Pawan Kalyan, instructed the party members to organize an event in Kaikaluru Constituency. Today, the event was held under the leadership of Kaikaluru Janasena Party Coordinator, CA B.V. Rao, with the West Godavari district representative and Eluru Constituency Janasena Party Incharge as the chief guest.

The Sankranti Sambarala Mahotsava was a festive gathering where people came together to celebrate the Sankranthi festival. The chief guest for the event was Shri Reddy Appala Naidu, who distributed the festival offerings to the attendees.