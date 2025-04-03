Sanyak-2K25 organised for students of St Ann’s

Chirala: MLA Madduluri Malakondaiah exhorted the students to set right goals and work hard to achieve them with high standards. He addressed a farewell meeting (Sanyak-2K25) organised for the final year students of B Tech (Computer Science and Engineering Department) of St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology here on Tuesday.

The MLA, who was chief guest, said that the coalition government is working towards providing employment opportunities to 20 lakh youth and several corporate houses and industries are working to set up factories with investments worth thousands of crores of rupees. Tech Lead M Venkata Gopichand of Tech Mahindra, who was the guest of honour, said that the students should understand the real situation and develop their skills every day and increase their awareness of their potential. He asked the students to focus on one technology and master it. He said that they should not waste time and money unnecessarily by looking for short cuts for jobs.

College secretary Vanama Ramakrishna Rao and correspondent S Lakshmana Rao, College principal Dr K Jagadeesh Babu, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering Dr P Harini also spoke.

The third year students of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering presented mementos to the final year students. The final year students presented their messages.

Dr CS Rao, Director (Accreditations), Administrative Manager RV Ramanamurthy, heads of departments, faculty and non-teaching staff participated.