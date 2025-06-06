Live
- Sash Ceremony Launches Miss Universe Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Journey
- New Music Academy Opens in Punjagutta to Inspire Young Talent
- Sandalwood policy to be simplified soon: Eshwar Khandre
- From Trust to Turmoil: The WazirX Saga and the Imperative for Accountability in Crypto Exchanges
- Why Ethics in Education Must Evolve Beyond Exam Conduct
- AP inter supplementary exam results likely to be released tomorrow
- Crystal Crop Protection Limited launches “RICEACT” – a “revolutionary” herbicide for paddy cultivation and “JIVORA” – a “next-generation” insecticide for cotton
- PM Modi inaugurates Chenab Bridge in J&K, interacts with engineers, workers
- Study shows how Covid virus shields itself during replication
- People will oppose him for disrespecting Indian military: Giriraj Singh slams LoP Gandhi ahead of Bihar visit
Sapling planted on World Environment Day in Kurnool
On the occasion of Environment Day, a sapling plant programme was undertaken in the premises of the Prohibition and Excise Office under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Sridevi
Kurnool: On the occasion of Environment Day, a sapling plant programme was undertaken in the premises of the Prohibition and Excise Office under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Sridevi in the premises of the District Excise Offices under the auspices of the Harithandhra Pradesh programme and to increase greenery.
This programme was attended by Assistant Excise Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, District Prohibition and Excise Officer M Sudheer Babu, Circle inspectors Chandrahas, Jayaram Naidu, Krishna, Subhasini, Rajendra Prasad, Sub inspectors Rehana, Naveen Babu, Indrakiran Teja and staff.
Later, as part of the Navodayam 2.0 programme, raids were conducted on the Natusarah stalls in Bangarupet in Kurnool city and about 650 liters of jaggery were destroyed.