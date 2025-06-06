Sapling planted on World Environment Day in Kurnool

Kurnool: On the occasion of Environment Day, a sapling plant programme was undertaken in the premises of the Prohibition and Excise Office under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Sridevi in the premises of the District Excise Offices under the auspices of the Harithandhra Pradesh programme and to increase greenery.

This programme was attended by Assistant Excise Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, District Prohibition and Excise Officer M Sudheer Babu, Circle inspectors Chandrahas, Jayaram Naidu, Krishna, Subhasini, Rajendra Prasad, Sub inspectors Rehana, Naveen Babu, Indrakiran Teja and staff.

Later, as part of the Navodayam 2.0 programme, raids were conducted on the Natusarah stalls in Bangarupet in Kurnool city and about 650 liters of jaggery were destroyed.