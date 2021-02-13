Sarada Peetham seer visits Antarvedi temple

Kakinada: Vishaka Sarada Peetham Peethadhipathi Swamy Swaroopanandendra visited Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and participated in the Samprokshanam ritual at Antarvedi on Saturday. The Samprokshanam ritual was performed at the temple with great fervour and devotion. Amidst recital of Vedic verses and sacred Nadaswaram, the idols of Lord Narasimha Swamy were kept in a cradle and the same placed in the divine chariot.

The programme commenced at 8.30 am and continued till afternoon. Seer Swaroopanandendra gave guidelines to the Vaishnava pundits with regard to the Samprokshanam programme. The Vaishnava pundits followed his instructions accordingly and carried out the Samprokshanam ritual in a grand manner.