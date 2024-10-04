Sarannavaratri celebrations commence at Devi Chowk

Rajamahendravaram: The 91st Sarannavaratri celebrations of Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi commenced with grandeur at Devi Chowk in Rajahmundry. The installation of the idol of the goddess took place on Wednesday night in the presence of temple priests and members of the Navaratri festival committee. On Thursday morning worship started.

The Dasara festivities in Rajahmundry hold significant importance, featuring unique presentations of mythological and historical dramas during the celebration days.

This year, a massive setup resembling the Vijayawada Kanakadurga Temple’s shikhara has been erected at Devi Chowk, complemented by attractive lighting decorations. On the inaugural day, thousands of devotees visited for darshan of the goddess. The temple committee members announced that the celebrations and special prayers will continue for nine days. SP D Narasimha Kishore announced traffic diversions from Thursday until the October 15th.

Vehicles heading from Y-Junction to Gokavaram Bus Stand should take the routes via Chiranjeevi Bus Stand and Swatantra Hospital. Those traveling from Gokavaram Bus Stand to Y-Junction should use the route through South India Shopping Mall and Tummlava. Vehicles moving from Paper Mill to Jampeta should take the path via Tummlava and Kambalacheruvu. Additionally, vehicles coming from Jampeta towards Paper Mill are advised to divert via Nandam Ganiraju Junction, while those heading from Main Road to Kambalacheruvu should take the route through JP Road and Jampeta.