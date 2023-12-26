Saraswata Margasirsham commences

Rajamahendravaram: Four-day Ashtavadhanas titled ‘Saraswata Margasirsham’ at the Dharmanchara Hall in Rajamahendravaram commenced on Monday in the presence of many literature lovers.

Akella Balabhanu held Ashtavadhana from Bhatnavilli, who was the first female Dwi Shatavadhani popularly known as Shatavadhana Shyamanthakamani.

‘Maha Mahopadhyaya’ Salaka Raghunatha Sharma presided over the programme. ‘Avadhana Pracharya’ Dr Dhulipala Mahadeva Mani acted as the coordinator of the Avadhanam.

Dr Pindiprolu Kusuma Kameshwari (Samasya), Konakalla Phanindra Rao (Dattapadi), Musamalla Devi (Varnana), Akundi Shailaja (Nyastakshari), Prayaga Subrahmanyam

(Ashuvu), Dr Bh V Ramadevi (Nishiddhakshari), Tatha Sita Surya Maha Lakshmi (Purana Pathanam) and Munagala Venkata Lakshmi (Aprastuta Prasangam) acted as Prucchakas in Avadhanam.

Shathavadhani Tata Sandeep Sharma conducted a meeting and Dharmanchara secretary Vakkalanka Ramam explained the process of Awadhana.

Director of Aditya Educational Institutions SP Gangireddy, former corporator Kosuri Chandi Priya and others felicitated Avadhani Balabhanu and her husband.

Vadrevu Mallapa Raju, Nujella Srinivas, and others were present.