Saraswata Niketanam: A treasure trove of knowledge

Vetapalem: For over a century, the Saraswata Niketanam in Vetapalem, located in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, has stood as a beacon of knowledge, preserving an invaluable collection of manuscripts and books in multiple languages. This historic library, one of the oldest in India, has served as an intellectual hub for researchers, literary enthusiasts, and leaders alike, fostering a spirit of learning and empowerment.

In the early 1910s, a group of young revolutionaries from the Hindu Yuvajana Sangham in Vetapalem recognized the power of literature in awakening nationalist sentiments. With a vision to educate and inspire the local community, they established the Saraswata Niketanam on October 15, 1918, with just 100 books and a handful of newspapers in a modest thatched house. Philanthropist Utukuru Subraya Shreshti played a key role in its foundation. In 1922, the library moved to a tiled house, which was later named ‘Subraya Mahal’ by Jamnalal Bajaj, an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi.

The library soon became a vital center for intellectual and freedom movements, drawing the attention of many prominent figures. On April 18, 1929, during his visit to the Madras Presidency, Mahatma Gandhi himself laid the foundation stone for the library’s permanent structure. During this visit, his walking stick broke, and he left it at the library, where it remains on display as a cherished relic. The completed structure was later inaugurated by Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, and in 1934, Babu Rajendra Prasad, who frequented the library, honored it by erecting a dhwajasthambham (flagpole) on its premises.

Over the decades, Saraswata Niketanam has amassed a vast collection, including 64,250 Telugu books, 30,150 English books, 5,000 Hindi books, 1,000 Sanskrit books, and 3,000 books in other languages. The library also boasts around 50 ancient books written on thatched leaves and 10 original manuscripts. It houses an impressive archive of Telugu newspapers dating back to 1942, along with historic literary magazines such as Bharathi, Grihalakshmi, Sarada, and Krishna Patrika.

English periodicals like Harijan, Triveni, Prabuddha Bharatha, and Modern Review also find a place in its collection.

The library has played a crucial role in women's empowerment, Hindi language promotion through its Hindi Premimandali, and literacy programs such as Vayojan Vidyakendras. It pioneered an inter-library book loan system and conducted journalism classes under the guidance of Vavilala Gopalakrishnaiah. Additionally, it has published numerous books and pamphlets to raise awareness of social issues and the importance of education.

Over the years, Saraswata Niketanam has been nurtured by dedicated individuals like Adusumalli Srinivasa Rao Pantulu, who served as committee secretary for nearly six decades, inviting notable figures like PV Narasimha Rao, NG Ranga, Viswanatha Satyanarayana, and many others to address the community. Librarians such as Medisetty Kamaiah, Mellacheruvu Anjaneya Sarma, and Kolisetty Subrahmanyam, who served for nearly five decades and received the prestigious ‘Ayyanki Venkata Ramanaiah Memorial Award,’ have contributed immensely to its growth.

Today, under the supervision of librarian P Srivalli, Saraswata Niketanam continues to thrive, welcoming visitors from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM every day, except Fridays. For the people of Vetapalem, this library remains a proud symbol of their rich literary and historical heritage, standing as a testament to the power of knowledge and the enduring spirit of learning.