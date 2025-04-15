Live
Sarees distributed to women
Kurnool: Senior Gastroenterologist Dr Shankar Sharma said that the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar is the foundation for the benefits received by poor and weaker sections. He distributed sarees to underprivileged women at Gurudatta Poly Clinic in Kurnool city’s Gayatri Estate here on Monday.
Dr Sharma expressed that remembering a great figure like Dr. Ambedkar was a privilege and recounted Ambedkar’s journey from a poor background, overcoming numerous childhood hardships with courage to achieve great heights.
He highlighted Ambedkar’s relentless fight against caste discrimination and societal injustices, as well as his unwavering advocacy for the rights of weaker sections and Dalits. He emphasised that the current high positions held by many from these communities are a direct result of the reservations provided by the Constitution authored by Dr. Ambedkar.
He commended Ambedkar’s ability to balance his legal profession with his active response to injustices faced by Dalits in political movements.
Dr Sharma urged today’s youth to emulate BR Ambedkar as an inspiring example to achieve greater success in life.