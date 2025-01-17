Sarpanches seek solution to their woes

Tadepalli: The sarpanches of the village panchayats across the state have been facing innumerable problems and they need to be addressed immediately, said AP Sarpanches Welfare Association president and chairman of AP Agnikula Kshetriya Welfare and Development Corporation Chilakalapudi Papa Rao.

Submitting a memorandum to commissioner of panchayat raj and rural development Mylavarapu Krishnateja at his chambers here on Thursday, Papa Rao along with Akhil Bharata Panchayat Parishad national vice-president Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, said that the surcharges due from the registration department to the village panchayats need to be released immediately.

Kadapa District Sarpanches Welfare Association president Konireddi Sivachandra Reddy and Suresh Varma and state vice-president Shaik Allabakshu appealed to the commissioner to release the funds from Kadapa Urban Development Authority and release of the honorarium to the sarpanches which have been pending for the last several months.

Commissioner Krishnateja responded positively and said that he would take up the issue with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and get the funds released.

