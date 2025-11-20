Sathya Sai Baba showed world path of service: Naidu

Puttaparthi: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday paid rich tributes to ‘Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’, describing him as a “living God” whose life and message of “Love all, serve all” continue to shape humanity. He was speaking at the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba held at Hill View Stadium here. Naidu said Sai Baba’s service to society stands unmatched in modern times.

The Chief Minister highlighted Sathya Sai Baba’s transformative role in solving the drinking water crisis of the drought prone Rayalaseema region. He recalled that Baba’s mega water project supplied safe drinking water to over 30 lakh people across 1,600 villages in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, with an outlay that exceeded Rs 550 crore. Sai Baba also contributed Rs 250 crore to modernise Chennai’s drinking water system, the Chief Minister noted.

Calling these works “acts of divine compassion”, Naidu said the impact of Sathya Sai Baba’s projects was often discussed during his visits to foreign countries, where many people recalled their spiritual experiences in Puttaparthi. “The divine glory of Bhagawan reflects in the way the world remembers him,” he said.

The Chief Minister praised the extensive service network of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, established in 1972. The Trust today conducts programmes in 140 countries through 2,000 centres, and is supported by 7.5 lakh Sevadal volunteers, he said.

Naidu highlighted the Trust’s contribution to the fields of education and healthcare as well. With 102 educational institutions serving more than 60,000 students, and a healthcare system comprising super-specialty hospitals, general hospitals, and mobile clinics; the Trust has ensured that quality education and treatment reach the poor at no cost. “These services reflect Sai Baba’s belief that divinity lies in serving humanity,” he said.

Stating that celebrating Baba’s birth centenary as a state function in Puttaparthi was a moment of pride, Naidu called upon people to carry forward Sathya Sai Baba’s ideals to the next generation.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actress Aishwarya Rai, and Trust managing trustee Ratnakar also addressed the gathering as the celebrations concluded in a grand manner.