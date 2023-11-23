Sathya Sai Institute abode of value-based learning: Guv

Puttaparthi (Sri Satya Sai district): Governor Abdul Nazeer described the Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, founded by Satya Sai Baba, as a beacon of light for value-based integral education in the country. The Institute has been moulding students as individuals, who are professionally sound, socially responsible and spiritually aware and it is making a positive impact on the society, he added.

Along with President Droupadi Murmu, he participated in the 42nd convocation of the Institute here on Wednesday.

Quoting Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s saying, “In this university the medium of instruction is discipline. The first, second and third languages are love, service and sadhana”, the Governor told the students that they have greater responsibility to living up to the message of true education, when they enter the world.

He said he was happy to know that Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning has integrated ethics and values as the undercurrent of every subject taught at this Deemed-to-be-University. Combined with academic excellence, the Deemed-to-be-University provides a holistic framework of inter-personal and intra-personal development of its students, he added. He observed that the quality of the ancient Indian educational system is humility. The greatest objective of the university education is to instill into its alumni, the quality of humility and an ever-ready willingness to listen and learn. He exhorted students to imbibe the great qualities of our Indian culture and remain humble.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Ushasri Charan, Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning Chancellor K Chakravarthi, Vice-Chancellor Prof B Raghavendra Prasad and several distinguished dignitaries including Sathya Sai trustee RJ Ratnakar were present.