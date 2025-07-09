Sattva Group to set up campus in Vizag with Rs. 1,500 cr

Bengaluru: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s vision of becoming a national technology and innovation powerhouse, the Sattva Group has announced the development of a Rs 1,500 crore, 30-acre integrated campus in Visakhapatnam. The initiative follows discussions of the Sattva group with IT minister Nara Lokesh.

The proposed Sattva Vantage Vizag Campus is set to be a landmark infrastructural development in the port city. The infrastructure will combine Grade A office spaces, premium residential zones, and world-class infrastructure designed to meet global standards of sustainability and smart urban planning.

The project is expected to generate over 25,000 direct jobs, contributing largely to the local economy. The announcement marks a key milestone in the government’s efforts to channel investment into tier-2 cities like Visakhapatnam, which are now emerging key investment drivers in the IT and GCC (Global Capability Centres) ecosystem.

Speaking on the development, a spokesperson for the Sattva Group said, “We are proud to be partnering with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in this transformative journey. Minister Nara Lokesh’s clarity of vision, deep understanding of the industry, and commitment to building a future-ready Andhra Pradesh has played a crucial role in shaping this initiative.”

Minister Lokesh, who has been spearheading AP’s digital and IT push, has laid out an ambitious vision to generate 20 lakh jobs across the state, including 5 lakh in IT and GCC sectors. The Sattva Group’s project aligns directly with this agenda and adds further momentum to Visakhapatnam’s transformation into a digital capital.

The government’s focus on building integrated infrastructure, enhancing air connectivity (with the Bhogapuram International Airport under development), and skilling youth in high-growth areas like AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity is laying a strong foundation for sustained tech-led growth in the state.