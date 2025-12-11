Satya Kumar reviews arrangements for Vajpayee statue unveiling

Dharmavaram: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the unveiling of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statue, scheduled to be held in Dharmavaram on Thursday. He was accompanied by BJP State president PVN Madhav and BJP National Council member S Vishnuvardhan Reddy during the inspection.

The Minister personally examined the venue arrangements, security measures, public movement plan, stage management, parking facilities, drinking water supply, and medical services. He instructed officials and coordination teams to address any gaps immediately to ensure the programme is conducted smoothly and successfully. The Minister also oversaw the preparations for the launch of the Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra, set to begin from Dharmavaram. Earlier in the day, Satyakumar inspected the arrangements for the distribution of free bicycles to Class X students studying in government schools, an initiative organised by Samskruti Seva Samithi.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said Dharmavaram was set to witness a historic day, as the installation of Vajpayee’s statue would be a moment of pride for the town. “Vajpayee ji was a visionary leader who upheld the values of responsible politics. Installing his statue here is an honour for the people,” he said. He added that distributing bicycles to students would significantly encourage education among rural youth.

BJP State President PV. Madhav said these programmes reflect the government’s commitment to public welfare. He added that rapid development is underway in Dharmavaram under the leadership of Minister Satyakumar Yadav, with several initiatives being implemented to meet local needs.