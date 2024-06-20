Live
- MLA Uma distributes school kits to students
- S. Korea seizes cargo ship on suspicion of violating UN sanctions on N. Korea
- US: Two dead in plane crash in Alaska
- BSF recovers two China-made Pak drones in Punjab
- All eligible farmers will be covered in 15 days, says Majhi
- Sensex trades flat after opening in green
- Fall in wealth exodus amid robust GDP growth
- Air pollution claimed 8.1mn lives in 2021
- ‘Confident of return to power in Maharashtra’
- Surama files nomination for Odisha Assembly Speaker
Just In
Satya Kumar vows to change face of govt hospitals
- The medical and health minister medical infrastructure and tools in state hospitals need to be replaced and modernised
- Noting that a section of corporate hospitals are exploiting the ‘Aarogyasri scheme’, he states that he will explore ways to make it patient-friendly and effective
Anantapur : Medical and health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav promised to change the face of all government hospitals from the primary health centre level to the district headquarters hospital.
In an exclusive chat withThe Hans India, Satya Kumar said that a thorough overhauling needs to be done in government hospitals where medical infrastructure and tools from forceps to medical equipment need to be replaced with new and latest ones.
Medical personnel vacancies need to be filled. Every move involves funds. “I am trying to study my subject and get well acquainted with the challenges and mop up resources by prioritising things and will try to get more funds,” Satya Kumar said.
The minister said that he is aware of how a section of corporate hospitals are exploiting the ‘Aarogyasri scheme’ to their advantage. He would apply his mind on making the scheme patient-friendly and effective and to the complete advantage of the poor patients.
When suggested to consider diversion of a portion of the Aarogyasri funds to develop district headquarters hospital with super speciality facilities and medical equipment, Satya Kumar welcomed the idea and added that he would first study the intricacies of the entire gamut of delivery of goods and funds position and take suitable decisions with the support of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
He revealed that he had visited a government hospital in the district and had observed that 1,000 patients were coming for cancer screening tests at X-ray unit. He opined that there was a need for endowing every hospital with medical equipment and tools.
He would also look at the progress of the new medical colleges sanctioned and take steps to take them forward. “My priority is to improve basic amenities to patients and medical personnel and change the ambience of the hospitals, giving them a corporate look involving cleanliness and hygienic conditions,” he said.
The health minister thanked Prime minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for giving him an opportunity to serve the people.