Satya Kumar vows to change face of govt hospitals

Anantapur : Medical and health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav promised to change the face of all government hospitals from the primary health centre level to the district headquarters hospital.

In an exclusive chat withThe Hans India, Satya Kumar said that a thorough overhauling needs to be done in government hospitals where medical infrastructure and tools from forceps to medical equipment need to be replaced with new and latest ones.

Medical personnel vacancies need to be filled. Every move involves funds. “I am trying to study my subject and get well acquainted with the challenges and mop up resources by prioritising things and will try to get more funds,” Satya Kumar said.



The minister said that he is aware of how a section of corporate hospitals are exploiting the ‘Aarogyasri scheme’ to their advantage. He would apply his mind on making the scheme patient-friendly and effective and to the complete advantage of the poor patients.

When suggested to consider diversion of a portion of the Aarogyasri funds to develop district headquarters hospital with super speciality facilities and medical equipment, Satya Kumar welcomed the idea and added that he would first study the intricacies of the entire gamut of delivery of goods and funds position and take suitable decisions with the support of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He revealed that he had visited a government hospital in the district and had observed that 1,000 patients were coming for cancer screening tests at X-ray unit. He opined that there was a need for endowing every hospital with medical equipment and tools.

He would also look at the progress of the new medical colleges sanctioned and take steps to take them forward. “My priority is to improve basic amenities to patients and medical personnel and change the ambience of the hospitals, giving them a corporate look involving cleanliness and hygienic conditions,” he said.

The health minister thanked Prime minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for giving him an opportunity to serve the people.