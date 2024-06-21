  • Menu
Satya Kumar Yadav participates in International Yoga Day celebrations in Vijayawada

Satya Kumar Yadav took part in the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations held at the Vijayawada Convention Center today.

Satya Kumar Yadav took part in the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations held at the Vijayawada Convention Center today. Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the importance of Yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being, with this year's theme focusing on the self and society.

Yadav highlighted that Yoga has become a global phenomenon, with more than 175 countries participating in International Yoga Day. He stressed that practicing Yoga helps individuals connect with nature and discover their true selves, as it is an integral part of Sanatana heritage that should not be overlooked.

In light of the pressures faced by the youth in terms of education, employment, and societal expectations, Yadav urged everyone to embrace Yoga as a means to find inner peace and control desires. He also emphasized the role of Yoga in improving lifestyle and eating habits, describing it as a cost-effective solution for overall well-being.

Encouraging all to incorporate Yoga into their daily routines, Yadav called for collective efforts to create a healthy Andhra Pradesh through the practice of Yoga.

