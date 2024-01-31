Satyavedu elects new candidate in every election

Tirupati: Satyavedu reserved constituency in Chittoor district is considered a TDP stronghold ever since the inception of the party. The remote constituency shares borders with Tamil Nadu on its southern part while Chennai city is located 60 km from here and as such, it is having Tamil dominance.

The lives of people in this backward area have transformed significantly with the establishment of Sri City in the constituency. It could change the economic, health and educational standards of the people in its vicinity to a great extent.

Though Congress candidates won three times while Swatantra Party once, after the inception of TDP, its candidates emerged victorious six times out of nine elections held between 1983 and 2019.

TDP’s Talari Manohar won the seat in 1983 elections but could not get the ticket again in 1985 as the party chose M Suraj who could get elected. However, Manohar was given a ticket again in 1989 but he lost that election. Suraj was denied the ticket in 1989 but got it again in 1994 during which he could win.

TDP fielded Dr N Sivaprasad in 1999 election, who defeated K Narayana Swamy of then Congress (I). But, in the next election in 2004, Sivaprasad lost the election to Narayana Swamy. TDP changed its candidate again in 2009 and chose H Hemalatha as its nominee who won the seat. Yet, the party has changed her in 2014 election and fielded Talari Aditya who defeated K Adimulam.

Continuing its practice, TDP has once again changed the candidate in 2019 and given party ticket to JD Rajasekhar who lost the election to K Adimulam of YSRCP. TDP leaders were of the view that the party has a strong vote bank in the constituency. Yet, with the party attitude of changing the candidates in every election, no leader could focus on the constituency and further strengthen the party. Against this backdrop, the party high command has decided to change its candidate again in the upcoming elections and announced Dr Helen as constituency in-charge. She is the daughter of former MLA H Hemalatha.

Meanwhile, ruling YSRCP also decided to change its candidate and denied a ticket to the sitting MLA K Adimulam. Now, it has announced Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy as the constituency in-charge of the party.

Though Adimulam was offered Tirupati MP seat, he revolted against the party a couple of days back and said that he was deceived. Against this backdrop, there were rumours doing the rounds in the constituency that Gurumoorthy may be sent back to Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency again and the party may choose deputy CM Narayana Swamy’s daughter as its Satyavedu candidate.