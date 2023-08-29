Save crops from deer attack: Rythu Sangam

Kurnool (Kowthalam): AP Rythu Sangam district vice-president Mallaiah said that the farmers in Kowthalam mandal of Kurnool district are in great distress as they do not find a way to save their crops from deer attack.

He demanded the government to take initiatives to catch the deer and save the crops from being damaged. Regarding the issue, Mallaiah along with other leaders of Rythu Sangam and farmers staged a protest in front of Kowthalam Tahsildar’s office here on Monday.

Addressing the protest, Mallaiah said that the farmers in the mandal, has cultivated various crops for the second time after the recent rains lashed the mandal. The crops cultivated earlier have withered due to lack of rains and inadequate water resources. Despite incurring huge losses during first time, the farmers again cultivated crops after borrowing amounts from the moneylenders on huge interest. The crops after sprouting are at growing stage, said Mallaiah.

The deer in groups, each group containing 20-25 or more than that, are attacking the crops during night times and damaging the crops. The farmers in the mandal are unable to tackle the deer. The farmers can protect the crops from morning to evening and after that they return to their homes fearing the attack of wild animals. At that time, the deer enter the crops and damaging the crops. If, by chance, any of the deer is injured while throwing stones or sticks in a bid to drive them out, the forest department officials are filing cases on the farmers, Mallaiah said.

He demanded the government to save the crops by taking steps to catch the deer. After the protest the leaders handed over a representation to Tahsildar Rameshwar Reddy.