Savitha directs regular inspections of BC hostels

Anantapur:State Minister for Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha has directed officials to conduct regular inspections of BC hostels to ensure the welfare, health and safety of students.

The Minister issued the instructions during a review meeting held on Friday at Hotel Annapurna in Gooty town of Anantapur district. District BC Welfare Officer Khushboo Kothari, DMWO Ramasubba Reddy, Assistant Director of Handlooms Varaprasad, Handlooms Development Officer Basavaraju and other officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the officials, the Minister stressed that hostels should be inspected frequently and that students must be provided clean and nutritious food strictly as per the government-prescribed menu. She said there should be zero negligence when it comes to students’ health and safety.