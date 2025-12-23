Savitha stresses importance of personal hygiene for students

Vijayawada: Minister for backward classes, EWS welfare, handlooms and textiles S Savitha said personal hygiene, and environmental cleanliness are as important as academics for students stating these for maintaining health and self-confidence.

She praised the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukula institutions for becoming a ‘brand’ through quality education nutritious food, and a disciplined lifestyle.

Savitha inaugurated the ‘Mustabu’ (grooming and hygiene) programme at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC welfare Gurukula school and BC welfare hostel in Mopidevi, Avanigadda constituency of Krishna district on Monday.

As part of the initiative, she inspected mirrors, combs, and washbasins provided to students to encourage daily grooming habits, and reviewed cleanliness standards in classrooms, hostels, kitchens, RO water plants, bathrooms, and toilets.

The minister interacted with students, enquiring about their studies, uniforms, food quality, health, medical check-ups, and welfare schemes.

She observed their grooming practices and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. Joining students for breakfast and tasting chikki, she advised kitchen staff to further improve the preparation of pulihora and overall food quality.

Addressing a gathering at the school, Savitha said the institutions were established to empower children from weaker sections and that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is taking special steps to strengthen the Gurukulas in academics, sports and personality development.

She urged students to follow the dress code, maintain personal hygiene, practice yoga, and attend school neatly groomed, noting, “Personal cleanliness builds self-confidence and mental strength.”

She informed that the Mustabu programme is being implemented for nearly 70 lakh students across Andhra Pradesh. Students, she said, are provided with quality uniforms, meals, textbooks, notebooks and educational kits under the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan scheme. She also highlighted that the Mopidevi Gurukula spans 11.50 acres and called on students to care for all facilities.

Encouraging students to set high aspirations, she urged them to strive for excellence and aim for admission into premier institutions like IITs. She assured that proposals for additional classrooms have been submitted and funds will be released soon.

Avanigadda MLA Mandal Buddha Prasad described the programme as a visionary initiative, emphasizing the societal benefits of cleanliness awareness from a young age.

BC welfare director Mallikarjuna noted that good health is the greatest wealth and said the Chief Minister ordered statewide implementation of the Mustabu programme after acknowledging its success.

The event was attended by AP Gowda Welfare and Development Corporation chairman Veeranki Gurumurthy, AP Gurukula Schools Society secretary P Madhavi Laltha, AP Kummara Shalivahana Corporation chairman P Eswara Rao, Mopidevi MPP Durga Rani, Avanigadda Market Committee chairman Venkateswara Rao and others.