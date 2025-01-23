Live
- Man City sign Egyptian striker Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt
- Prosecution’s burden to establish conscious possession of contraband by accused: SC
- Wipro to Expand Investments in Telangana with New IT Center in Hyderabad
- Wishes pour in for Nara Lokesh on birthday, TTD activists hold celebrations
- Hyundai Motor's 2024 net income up 7.8 pc, aims to sell 4.17 mn units this year
- Suraksha panels launched for community policing
- SW Girls’ Hostel gets modern amenities
- KMC expected to earn revenue of Rs. 363.99 cr
- Palle lauds Balakrishna’s performance in ‘Daku Maharaj’
- Int’l year of quantum science poster launched
Just In
SBI sets up digital QR machine at temple
Highlights
State Bank of India (SBI) launched a digital QR machine for donations at the Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Wednesday
Tirupati: State Bank of India (SBI) launched a digital QR machine for donations at the Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Wednesday, marking a step forward in facilitating digital payments for devotees.
The inauguration was led by Lekha Menon, DGM, Venkateswararao, RM, and Vani, Deputy Executive Officer, TTD.
Next Story