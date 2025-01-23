  • Menu
SBI sets up digital QR machine at temple

SBI sets up digital QR machine at temple
State Bank of India (SBI) launched a digital QR machine for donations at the Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Wednesday

Tirupati: State Bank of India (SBI) launched a digital QR machine for donations at the Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Wednesday, marking a step forward in facilitating digital payments for devotees.

The inauguration was led by Lekha Menon, DGM, Venkateswararao, RM, and Vani, Deputy Executive Officer, TTD.

