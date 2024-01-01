  • Menu
SBI sponsors laddu counters at Tirumala

Tirumala: In the service of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, State Bank of India has sponsored operation of five laddu counters at Tirumala laddu complex. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and SBI MD Srinivasa Shetty inaugurated the new counters after performing special pujas here on Sunday.

Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, Potu Peishkar Srinivasulu and bank officials were present.

