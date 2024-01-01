Live
- Bengal Govt anxious over unspent rural development funds
- Congress to hold extended executive meet on Jan 3
- Regulation of trains due to traffic and power block
- Phase-II of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha begins tomorrow
- Let’s welcome New Year with one crore hopes: Naidu
- Fierce fight on the cards in Nellore rural constituency
- The future of higher education in 2024
- It is going to be a 'hot' fight in a 'cool' segment!
- 5 lakh accident insurance for gig workers in Telangana
- Biden to bypass Congress to supply arms to Israel
Just In
SBI sponsors laddu counters at Tirumala
Highlights
Tirumala: In the service of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, State Bank of India has sponsored operation of five laddu counters at Tirumala laddu complex. TTD...
Tirumala: In the service of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, State Bank of India has sponsored operation of five laddu counters at Tirumala laddu complex. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and SBI MD Srinivasa Shetty inaugurated the new counters after performing special pujas here on Sunday.
Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, Potu Peishkar Srinivasulu and bank officials were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS