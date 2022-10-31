SBI to conduct vigilance awareness week from today

Kurnool: State Bank of India (SBI) Deputy General Manager (DGM) Lekha Menon called upon the people to join hands for building a corruption-free society. Participating as a chief guest in the rally conducted on vigilance awareness week here on Sunday, she said SBI would observe vigilance awareness week from October 31 to November 6 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Valabhai Patel. During the period, people would be instilled awareness about the disadvantages of corruption taking place, she said.

To make a corruption-free society, we all need to fight against corruption, she said and added during the campaign, essay competitions on how to weed out corruption would be conducted for students at schools. Similarly, the staff would also instill awareness among the account holders about the corruption, said Lekha Menon.

The rally which started from SBI main branch, has continued up to Raj Vihar, covering the five roads junction and Mourya Inn. Regional Manager M V Surya Prakash, AGM, KSR Murthy, CSR, TV Raman, Chief Manager GKNK Choudhary, CVR Prasad, Suresh, DGS P Vidya Sagar and others participated in the rally.