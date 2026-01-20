SC-mandated mediation training launched in Vij

Vijayawada: As per the directions of the Supreme Court, a 40-hour advanced mediation training programme was inaugurated here on Monday under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). The programme commenced at the Vijayawada New Court Buildings Complex, with the formal lighting of the lamp by AP High Court Judge Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy.

Second additional district Judge and Mandal Legal Services Authority chairman-cum-coordinator of the Mediation Centre A Satyanand, Krishna district judge Guttala Gopi and AP State LSA secretary B V S Himabindu were present. Addressing the gathering, Justice Manavendranath Roy clarified that the mediation programme was not meant exclusively for judges or judicial officers, but was organised as per the directions of the Chief Justice of India with the primary objective of benefiting litigants.

He said through mediation centres, disputes between parties can be amicably resolved with the cooperation of advocates, enabling both sides to arrive at mutually acceptable and just outcomes. He described mediation as a valuable opportunity to reduce litigation and encouraged lawyers to actively support resolving cases through mediation wherever possible. Senior advocates, mediation members, and Mandal Legal Services Authority representatives participating in the 40-hour advanced training expressed their gratitude for the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, district judge Guttala Gopi highlighted that mediation enables disputing parties to reconcile with empathy and mutual understanding, leading to better and lasting resolutions.

On behalf of the Bezwada Bar Association, its president A K Basha felicitated Justice Manavendranath Roy and AP State LSA secretary BVS Himabindu.