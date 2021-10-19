  • Menu
SC panel chief M Victor Prasad vowes to protect SCs' rights

SC Commission Chairman M Victor Prasad
SC Commission Chairman M Victor Prasad

Guntur : State SC Commission Chairman M Victor Prasad assured that he will try to protect rights of the SCs as per the Constitution.

For the first time after taking charge as the SC Commission chairman, he visited Guntur on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said he will visit all the districts in the State to learn about problems of the SCs and take steps to solve them. He received petitions from the Dalit leaders at R&B Guest House and interacted with them. He said, he will take steps to solve pending cases relating to SCs and take steps to get the compensation sanctioned by the government. Later, SC/ST Employees Association leaders felicitated Victor Prasad.

He went to Muppalla to interact with the locals.

Earlier in the day, Social Welfare department deputy director Madhusudhana Rao, tahsildar Venkateswarulu welcomed him. They garlanded the Ambedkar's statue at Lodge Centre and paid tributes to him.

