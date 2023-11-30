SC posts hearing on Naidu's bail plea in Fibernet case to December 12

The Supreme Court, which heard the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail petition in fibernet case and posted it to the December 12. The bench, consisting of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M. Trivedi, heard the arguments in the case. However, the court adjourned the matter and scheduled the next hearing for December 12 at 2 pm.

The court ordered that no action should be taken against Chandrababu till December 12. The Supreme Court has made it clear that the previous orders will continue. Judge Anirudda Bose revealed that they are writing the judgment on the quash petition filed by Chandrababu in the skill case. In this context, there are chances of verdict in Skill case before December 12.

Chandrababu is likely to hold TDP parliamentary party meeting to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Parliament sessions with the Telugu Desam Party Parliamentary Party.

The meeting will be held under Chandrababu's chairmanship at his residence on Karakatta. Discussions will focus on the topics to be raised in Parliament and how to counter the BJP. The winter session of the Parliament is scheduled to take place from December 4 to December 22. These parliamentary sessions will take place after the election results of the five states. Meanwhile, Chandrababu will visit Tirumala today.