Schedule for Rajya Sabha By-Election in AP Released

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the by-election to fill the vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh, following the resignation of YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy. Nominations for the election will be accepted until 29th April.

The scrutiny of these nominations is set for 30th April, with candidates allowed to withdraw their nominations until 2nd May. The election will take place on 9th May, and the counting of votes will commence at 5 pm on the same day.