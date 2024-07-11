  • Menu
Scholarships to Brahmin students
Brahmana Seva Samithi president R Lakshmipati, Scholarship committee chairman GVLN Sanjeeva Rao, treasurer Karlapalem Bala Krishna, members Nandiraju Pandu Ranga Rao, M Ramgopal, A Manga Devi releasing a pamphlet in Guntur on Wednesday

Brahmana Seva Samithi leaders released the pamphlets to sanction scholarships to poor Brahmin students for the academic year 2024-25 at a programme held at Brahmana Seva Samithi office at Brodipet here on Wednesday.

Guntur : Brahmana Seva Samithi leaders released the pamphlets to sanction scholarships to poor Brahmin students for the academic year 2024-25 at a programme held at Brahmana Seva Samithi office at Brodipet here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the Samithi president R Lakshmipati said eligible Brahmin students studying Intermediate, degree, engineering, medicine, CA courses in the colleges would get scholarships. He said eligible candidates may take applications from the Samithi office.

Samithi secretary Tulluru Prakash informed that applications will be issued till August 17 and filled-in applications will be examined on August 25. He said scholarships will be distributed on September 25.

