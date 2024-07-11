Scholarships to Brahmin students

Guntur : Brahmana Seva Samithi leaders released the pamphlets to sanction scholarships to poor Brahmin students for the academic year 2024-25 at a programme held at Brahmana Seva Samithi office at Brodipet here on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the Samithi president R Lakshmipati said eligible Brahmin students studying Intermediate, degree, engineering, medicine, CA courses in the colleges would get scholarships. He said eligible candidates may take applications from the Samithi office.

Samithi secretary Tulluru Prakash informed that applications will be issued till August 17 and filled-in applications will be examined on August 25. He said scholarships will be distributed on September 25.