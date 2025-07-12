  • Menu
School bus veered off from road in Nandyal, no casualties

School bus veered off from road in Nandyal, no casualties
In the early hours of the morning, a private travel bus veered off the road and plunged into a field near Private School in Yarraguntla, Sirivella mandal, Nandyal district.

The bus, which was transporting 50 passengers from Nellore to Nandyal, collided with a power pole at the side of the road.

Fortunately, all passengers on board escaped unharmed, and a major disaster was averted as high-voltage power lines remained intact and did not fall on the bus during the incident.

