School head master punishes himself for students failure in adhering to rules in Chittoor

A school head master punishes himself instead of students after he could not inculcate the decipline among the students at SR Kandriga ZP High School in Palasamudram mandal of Chittoor district.

In a recent incident, students of SR Kandriga High School arrived late and failed to wear their uniforms. However, the school head master Manohar Rayudu decided to punish himself by standing on the knees and fold the hands. This demonstrated the impact of Manohar Rayudu's approach, where students feel a sense of accountability and take responsibility for their actions.

By adopting this method, the headmaster is instilling a sense of discipline and self-discipline among the students. This approach not only encourages students to adhere to school rules but also promotes a culture of self-correction and personal growth.

Manohar Rayudu's unique approach demonstrates his commitment to education and his belief in the power of positive reinforcement. It is encouraging to see educators taking innovative measures to foster discipline and character development among students.