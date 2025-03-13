School management warns against ‘unauthorised’ use of its name

Kurnool: Sri Lakshmi School Correspondent Sarvepalli Seshanna said that legal action will be taken if the name of Sri Lakshmi School is used in Kurnool.

Along with school Director P Deekshith and secretary KP Arunasri, he addressed the media at the School in NR Peta on Wednesday. Seshanna informed that they have taken over Sri Lakshmi Vidya Samaj and Sri Lakshmi Vidya Samstalu on June 1, 2024, and that they are running the school under their management from 2024-25 academic year. Director P Deekshith, correspondent P Seshanna and secretary KP Arunashri alone has all the rights over these schools and the society, he added.

The correspondent alleged that Management of Kredo - The School is using the name of their ur Sri Lakshmi Schools unethically. ‘They are posting posts on social media for admissions in the name of Sri Lakshmi Kredo - The School, a unit of Sri Lakshmi School. There is no government recognition on the name Sri Lakshmi Kredo - The School or any unit of Sri Lakshmi Schools. This is completely unethical and a crime under the law. They are advertising their school by adding the names of Sri Lakshmi Schools and Sri Lakshmi Vidya Samaj to it in a way that misleads parents and public,’ he said, requesting parents and people of Kurnool not to get cheated by the false propaganda.

He warned of taking legal action against the management for using the name of Sri Lakshmi Society and Sri Lakshmi Schools as ‘Kredo the School Management’.