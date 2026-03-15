School of Yogic Sciences & Indian Knowledge Systems launched

Gorantla: BEST Innovation University inaugurated its School of Yogic Sciences & Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) at its campus here on Saturday. The ceremony was chaired by Bharat Lal Meena, IAS (Retd.), University Chairman. Chief guest Prof Vinod Kumar Katiyar from University of Patanjali, Haridwar, highlighted how blending yogic wisdom with science can enhance individual wellbeing and global health.

Speakers including Yoga Acharya Dr MK Nagaraja Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Yoga University of the Americas; Dr Dakshina Murthy (DRDO Scientist), Dr Sapna Priyadarshi (Yo.Fit CEO), Director Dr Yogi Devaraj and others spoke on the occasion. On the occasion, the University also announced the launch of several new academic programmes, including Diploma in Yoga, Postgraduate Diploma in Yogic Science, M.Sc. in Yogic Science, and Postgraduate Diploma in Integrated Vedic Counseling. The school will partner with the State government institutions and Sri Sathya Sai Trust for research, training, and community wellness initiatives.