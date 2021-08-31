Schools asked by AP Government to use 'Students Attendance' app effectively

Amaravati : With increasing enrollment of students in government schools, the State government is keen on using Students Attendance app for effective implementation of Midday Meal and Amma Vodi schemes and other welfare programmes for the benefit of students.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on development of government schools and improving quality of education in the State.

As part of the initiative, the officials are asked to utilise the services of Students Attendance app for effective results. If a student is continuously absent for three days, the Headmasters and village volunteers are entrusted with the responsibility of bringing back the student to school.

The volunteer will enquire the reasons for the absent of the student and inform the authorities. The attendance uploaded through the app will reach the DEO's office every day.

Now with the reopening of schools, the school authorities are asked to update the attendance of students without fail.

As the State government has been implementing Amma Vodi scheme for students of private schools too, these schools also have to utilise the Students Attendance app as the government is insisting on 70% of attendance for sanctioning welfare schemes.

Though the app was introduced last year, now the government is planning to use the app for effective results in implementation of welfare schemes and to curb irregularities if any in Midday Meal scheme.